Gen Tumwiine pokes holes in veterinary association.

By Damali Mukhaye

The minister for security, Gen. Elly Tumwiine has poked holes in the veterinary association, saying that they have not done much to liberate the poultry industry in the country.

Speaking during the Uganda veterinary association symposium, Gen Tumwiine says that there are only two qualified veterinary pharmacists in the country, hence sometimes, the available veterinary doctors prescribe wrong treatment for the sick animals.

He also notes that he has learnt that some veterinary doctors were issuing permits in districts that were still under Quarantine while other veterinary doctors have engaged in the politics of the areas they have been posted to hence being easily compromised.

He says that it is against this background that the issue of pesticides and various animal diseases are still affecting farmers because the Veterinary association is not organized and not well-coordinated to solve problems.