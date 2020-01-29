A Ghanaian prophet, Nigel Gaisie has revealed that he has the power to resurrect basketball legend Kobe Byrant and his daughter Gianna.

The prophet has revealed that he was taken to a spirit world and was able to see a great man that the world was mourning for fall.

According to Standard Digital, Nigel says that God instructed him to tell the family and the entire world to pay tithe so because God didn’t sanction his death.

The prophet has therefore asked the family to pay 10 percent (Shs5 billion) of his income to him before he can bring back the legend and his daughter back to life.

The prophet further asked the world to believe his word or else they will greatly pay for doubting him.