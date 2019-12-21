Ghetto girls to receive free education

By Prossy Kisakye

In a bid to support young girls from the ghetto stay to in school, the Ufahari Girls Ministries has launched “A mile with her”, a fundraising campaign that aims at raising funds that will be utilized towards educational expenses for the girls.

The campaign which involves a charity walk from Kalerwe to Busia and back will also be used to educate the community about the importance of education for young girls.

According to Racheal Mutesi the founder Ufahari Girls Ministries, the walk symbolizes a solidarity with young girls who sometimes must walk very many miles to get to school and who are therefore exposed to so many risks as they thrive to gain education.

Addressing press at Kalerwe parents school today, Mutesi said the 10 days walk which starts today targets to raise about 26 million shillings towards an education fund which aims at supporting and sponsoring 20 girls in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions.