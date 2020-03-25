By Benjamin Jumbe

The government has issued strict guidelines for refugees as part of efforts to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

It comes after the country has registered 5 new cases bringing the total number to 14.

Addressing journalists at the Media Centre in Kampala, the state minister for refugees and disaster preparedness Musa Ecweru said refugees are now prohibited from moving from one settlement to another and making back and forth movements to their countries of origin.

Meanwhile, the UN resident Coordinator Rosa Malango says the concerted effort is needed to combat the spread of the virus and also ensuring vulnerable groups are not denied of life-saving assistance

Uganda currently hosts the largest refugee population in Africa with over 1,400,000 refugees & asylum seekers registered as of 29th Feb 2020.