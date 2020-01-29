Civil society organizations are appealing to the National Planning Authority to prioritize boosting internal trade in the National development plan three (NDP3).

The appeal comes at a time Ugandan exports are facing non-tariff barriers from neighboring countries with the latest being the seizure of Ugandan milk products by Kenyan authorities.

According to the executive director Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group Julius Mukunda, Uganda can only get out of poverty through trade.

He, however, says for this to be a success, there is a need to reduce the cost of power and for the government to limit borrowing especially from the bank of Uganda.

Dr. Asuman Guloba from the NPA says in NDP3 the focus by the government is on making electricity more reliable for manufacturers as he explains.