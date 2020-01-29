The Member of Parliament for Buliisa County Stephen Mukitale is proposing the banning of a special budget that caters for the purchase of vehicles for all civil servants.

Speaking at a pre-budget dialogue, Mukitale said such a proposal, if implemented will cut excess spending by government and instead channel the money into other sectors that help the unemployed population.

The government was spending up to at least Shs100 billion annually in buying new cars, an expenditure that was eating into the country’s resource envelop.

Mukitale says in order for the cost of business to be made cheaper, investment in a multi-model transport system with priority given to public transport is key.

In 2018, the Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim SSemujju Nganda moved a motion in parliament to review the provision of vehicles to leaders, public, civil servants and politicians.