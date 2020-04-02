Government has been advised to use local council authorities to identify the urban poor and other vulnerable groups to benefit from the relief food whose distribution starts on Saturday.

The spokesperson of Uganda Red Cross, Irene Nakasiita advises that government works with the Local Council chairpersons at village level not just for distribution but identification of beneficiaries as well.

Meanwhile, Crispin Kaheru, the former Coordinator, Citizens’ Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda is asking government to avoid politicizing such relief efforts and should promote a fair distribution system of this relief assistance.

‘Deserving citizens should be given priority to quickly and easily obtain this food, irrespective of their political affiliation, religious and ethnic background’, Mr Kaheru has told KFM.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda told parliament that distribution of food to the people most affected by the lock down imposed over Covid -19 shall start from Wakiso and Kampala districts targeting 1.5 million people.

However, various stakeholders have raised questions about the criteria for selection of the beneficiaries.