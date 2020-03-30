A strategic litigation at the center for Food and adequate living Rights(CEFROHT) has taken government to court for what he termed as implementing a mini lock down without giving its citizens any alternative to get food.

Through Dalumba and company advocates, Lubega Jonathan wants the high court civil division to compel the government to provide food to the citizens since many are not working yet they have a right to food.

Lubega further states that in the constitution of Uganda, government has the legal obligation to keep food in government reserves, therefore, he now wants court to compel government to release the said food to the vulnerable Ugandans who can not access food in this alleged mini lock down.

He also wants government to issue guidance on how many Ugandans who have respected President Museveni’s directives and stayed home instead of working under the social distancing ban or public transport ban will be able to access food.

Lubega further wants court to compel government to stabilize the rising food prices and other commodities on the market and enable easy access to food by all Ugandans.

According to Lubega, Uganda is currently under a mini lock down due to COVID -19 to which government has issued directives without guidance on the livelihood which violates and threatens the right to food, health and livelihood of Ugandans.

He says that if court does not compel government to act on the said submissions, many Ugandans are at the verge of failing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by defying the said directives in search for food.

He adds that government must protect its citizens from economic exploitation by guiding on access and availability of food.

Further more, he claims that the mini lockdown has come at a crucial moment when majority of Ugandans who are farmers have just planted their food and are currently relying on getting food from shops yet they can not work due to the ban on public transport which majority use and the social distancing precaution.

He also says that 38% of children in Uganda are already malnourished and this is coupled with a high number of teenage pregnancies of unemployed youths who cannot access food in this period, which government must address immediately.