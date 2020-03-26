With the cases of corona virus in Uganda now standing at 14, experts are advising government to prioritise safety of doctors and other front line medical personnel.

Medical professionals worldwide have expressed concern that if not well protected, they will move from being part of the covid-19 solution to being part of the problem.

China, Italy, France and Pakistan have lost at least one doctor to this pandemic.

In Uganda, doctors in Mpigi district were yesterday reported to have started shunning government health facilities over similar fears.

Kenneth Bainomugisha, a public health expert tells KFM that all health workers need to be well facilitated, have enough rest and be motivated by having their allowances paid on time.