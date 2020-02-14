The government has been asked to regulate the production of plastics in the country.

The country director for worldwide fund David Duli says this will help to reduce the number of plastics circulating in the environment.

Kampala capital city Authority city says a vast chunk of plastic waste, is littered all over the city and clogs the sewage systems. According to the National Environment Management Authority, about 51% of the plastic garbage in the city is left uncollected and ends up in drainage channels among others.

He says this should be done through a ban of single-use of plastics, such as the water bottles which are used at once and thrown away should be stopped.