The government of Uganda has asked the Embassy of Uganda in Beijing, China to return the excess money it sent to Ugandan students who are stuck in China following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

According to a letter dated 10th March from the permanent secretary ministry of finance Keith Muhakanizi, addressed the accounting officer of the embassy saying that the government was supposed to send USD61,800 which is about Shs229 million to the affected students and not USD600,000 (Shs2.2 billion).

Muhakanizi says there was a discrepancy in the amount requested by the Ministry of Education and what cabinet had approved.

He has now asked the embassy to return the excess of USD538,200 (Shs1.9 billion).

The ministry of education has also been asked to explain the discrepancy in the money they requested for.

There are a total of 105 Ugandan students in Wuhan universities, 65 are government-sponsored students, while 40 are on private sponsorship.