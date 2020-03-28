Government has asked members of Parliament to avail personal ambulances towards the fight against the covid-19 pandemic.

In a letter dated March 26, 2020 to the Clerk to Parliament, the Permanent Secretary, Dr Diana Atwine says that the ambulances will be used to supplement government efforts tracing and evacuating suspected cases to nearest treatment centres.

This, she says, is “due to the outbreak of the VOCID-19 in Uganda.”

In a reactionary letter issued on the same day, the Clerk, Jane Kibirige says the members should contact James Tukahirwa, Chief Transport Officer Ministry of Health for further information.

KFM is yet to independently ascertain the level of compliance.

In 2018, the Daily Monitor published a story on how MPs were bridging the sick Ministry, to offer a public good.