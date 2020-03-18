By Benjamin Jumbe

The government has banned religious, cultural and political gatherings.

This is part of efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus ravaging various countries across the world.

Addressing the nation, President Museveni said these gatherings bring together masses which exposes them to the risk of the spread of the virus.

This is to take effect immediately Public gatherings for politics and culture banned for 32 days.

He also said weddings have also been banned for the next 32 days.

Music concerts, sports events, and bars are also to be affected by the ban for the same period.