By Benjamin Jumbe

The government has put a ban on religious gatherings in Uganda for the next month.

This has been confirmed by President Museveni during his nation address about the coronavirus outbreak who said the decision was reached during the cabinet meeting on Monday.

He says the closure of schools tertiary institutions and Universities will be effected on Friday 20th March at midday.

He, however, said the ban on religious gatherings takes immediate effect.

Museveni advised that people can pray from their homes and on radios and televesions.