The government has again instituted a directive banning the use and of kavera.

The state minister for Environment Beatrice Anywar, says the directive takes immediate effect and ordered implementing government agencies to take action against the use of kavera in the country.

This is not the first time that the government institutes such a directive to ban the use of kavera in the country.

The minister says, use of Kavera is environmentally hazardous and must be stopped.

She says other neighboring countries such as Kenya, Tanzania, and Rwanda have banned the use of kavera in their respective countries, but despite the existence of the law, Uganda continues to use kavera packages.

“The continued manufacture of banned products must stop,” Anywar said.

In 2009, the government banned the manufacture, importation, and sale of polythene bags of less than 30 microns to be used in the conveyance of goods and liquid in order to protect the environment.