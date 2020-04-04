The state minister for Relief and Disaster Preparedness Musa Ecweru has revealed that government will today commence with the distribution of food in Wakiso and Kampala despite disapproval from parliament.

Parliament wanted food distribution exercise halted until government gives assurance that all Ugandans will benefit from the programme.

Addressing journalists at the media center yesterday, Minister Ecweru says government is to offer food to all orphans, the sick in all hospitals across the country and the elderly.

He meanwhile says the food package will be delivered directly to people’s homes tomorrow through their local council one chairpersons.

The food has already been well packed and sealed in the form of 6kgs of Posho, 3 kgs of beans and half kilogram of salt while lactating mothers are to be given an additional milk and sugar.