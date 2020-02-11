The government has assured Ugandans of proper accountability for funds allocated for the desert locust response operations.

The government earmarked Shs15 billion which have already been used up, three days after the locust invasion was confirmed in the country and now seeks another Shs7bn.

According to Steven Twibejuka, the commissioner crop protection in the ministry of Agriculture, a big portion of the 11 billion was paid as a subscription fee to the regional locusts control body and on procuring pesticides from Japan.

He has told journalists at the Media Center that the Shs7 billion is needed to facilitate operations of the three aircraft from the locust control body.

The desert locusts have now spread to six districts in the Karamoja sub-region as well as Katakwi and Kumi in Teso.

Meanwhile, this morning, the minister of agriculture together with national and international experts have gone to Moroto to do a one-day training of ground spray teams and launch the spray programs. This, therefore, means that the spraying has not yet started.