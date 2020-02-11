By Damali Mukhaye

The government has finally paid part of its subscription fee to the Desert locust Control Organization for East Africa (DLCO-EA) which has the aircraft for aerial spraying of the desert locust.

The organization had earlier threatened not to offer any support Uganda since it has not been paying subscription fee which it said had accumulated to Shs18 billion.

Benius Tukahirwe, the Senior Inspector Crop Protection Department at the Ministry of Agriculture now says that Uganda was in arrears of 5 million USD it was supposed to pay to the organization.

He says that the government has so far cleared USD3 million to support and intensify the operation in Kenya asserting that the two aircrafts will automatically be flown here in Uganda, free of charge because Uganda is a member.

He also says that the government has procured more chemicals that are used in aerial spray and they are slated to be airlifted to Moroto along aside the aircraft tomorrow.