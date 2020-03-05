By Nobert Atukunda

The government has finally sent money meant for upkeep to Ugandan students trapped in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the Coronavirus outbreak.

According to Daily Monitor, a payslip of Shs2.2 billion ($600,000) was sent to the Ugandan Embassy in Beijing China through the Bank of China on March 2nd.

However, a statement presented to parliament last month by health minister Dr. Jane Aceng on behalf of the Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda, indicated that government was in the process of wiring about 228bn shillings ($61,800 US Dollars)

According to Alex Kakooza, $600,000 is the amount that was requested and passed by the cabinet.

The government says 105 Ugandan students are in Wuhan city universities where 65 are known government-sponsored students, while 40 are on private sponsorship.