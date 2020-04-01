The hearing of an application filed by a civil society organisation seeking orders to recall judges from their homes back on duty to hear an application in which government is sued for failing to regulate food prices during this stay home quarantine and pandemic of COVID-19 disease has failed to kick off today.

According to the applicant’s advocate David Kabanda, although judges were allowed to work ,they are yet to receive stickers to enable them drive their vehicles to their respective work stations.

Kabanda added that another date will be communicated as soon as they get stickers.

On Monday March 29th 2020, the Centre for food and adequate living Rights (CEFROHT) filed a certificate of urgency seeking orders that a judge is quickly appointed to preside over its application else Ugandans’ rights to access to food and other economic rights will continue to be violated .

The attorney general has been named as a respondent in this application which is before civil division of the High court.

According to CEFROHT, the failure by government to guarantee accessibility of food and regulation of prices of essential food stuffs such as salt, sugar and beans which are hiking day by day is a violation of citizens’ rights to adquate living .

CEFROHT contends that since Ugandans have adhered to the guidelines issued by President Museveni and the ministry of Health to stay at home and avoid to work places, the government has not bothered to ensure food security in the country.