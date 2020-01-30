The government has honored two Kampala bodaboda riders ahead of the commemoration of the late Archbishop of the church of Uganda Janani Luwum day slated 16th February for their kindness.

The state minister for ethics and integrity, Fr. Simon Lokodo, identified the duo as Malaavu Njuba and Patrick Mivule operating at CPS stage in Kampala.

The two earlier this month saved an accident victim who is alleged to have had millions of shillings on him near CPS and rushed him to St. Catherine hospital where he later died, without taking his property amid insults from people who were urging them to run away with his cash.

Lokodo has urged Ugandans to emulate such good deeds and always respect humanity and uphold honesty in everything they do.

Malaavu the chairperson of CPS stage narrates what happened on the fateful day.