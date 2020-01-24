The Ministry of Information Communication Technology and National Guidance has issued a warning over the advancement of desert locusts.

A statement from the ministry shows that the locusts have now reached Samburu and Turkana areas, which are just 166km from Karamoja.

The public is asked to stock up food as a precautionary measure.

According to the World Health Organisation, locusts can cover up to 150km a day and a swam can destroy crops enough to feed 2,500 people for a year.

Experts estimate that the insects can destroy at least 2000 tonnes of vegetation per day