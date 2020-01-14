The Uganda Revenue Authority has proposed a policy shift for the government to tax the internet directly instead of charging over the top tax also known as OTT.

The revelation by the URA Commissioner General Doris Akol is based on the failure by the taxman to collect the revenue targets from OTT.

Akol and a delegation of the technical officers from the tax body have been appearing before the Finance Committee of Parliament.

She says that revenue collection from OTT has suffered huge evasions and thus a policy shift to directly charge internet data will reduce the loss of revenue.