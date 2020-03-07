Uganda Land Commission has warned government officials who have continued to encroach on government land.

Speaking to Kfm, Beatrice Byenkya, chairperson of the commission, said they have registered many cases of government officials who have used their influence to steal government land.

She explained that the commission has embarked on the process of reclaiming all government land that has been encroached or stolen by officials in government.

Byenkya warned the officials to vacate this land being force is used.

Meanwhile, she urged the public to report suspected cases of land grabbing by government officials because there’s no one above the law.