The ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development forecasts the Budget for 2020/21 to stand at Shs39.6 trillion.

The figure contained in the Budget Frame-work Paper, indicates a one trillion drop compared to the current budget.

The budget framework is a planning tool used by Parliament to development real term budget estimates.

The Public Finance Management Act requires Parliament to adopt the framework with changes at least by the end of February.

Actual budget estimates which in most cases have come with upward changes are expected to be passed by May this year.