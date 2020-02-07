A Shs15 billion budget has been set aside as contingency to fight the spread of locusts.

Appearing before the committee on public accounts-central government, accountant General Lawrence Semakula said the funds are to be drawn from the Contingency Fund, just in case the destructive insects cross over from Kenya.

Together with senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, Semakula was led by Permanent Secretary in the ministry and secretary to the treasury, Keith Muhakanizi.

Muhakanizi said releasing money for the locusts is to forearm Uganda as the roving pests are ravaging parts of North Eastern and Western Kenya.

Originating from Yemen all through to the coast of Somalia, scientists believe harsh environment and the conflict in Yemen have denied the government there an opportunity to marshal efforts to contain the insects.

Kenya is using aerial insecticide spray to fight the locusts with the invasion forcing President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack Agriculture Minister, Mwangi Kiunjuri, who has been criticized for making poor attempts to fight the insects.