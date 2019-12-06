Government releases Shs20b for disaster emergency response

By Benjamin Jumbe

Government has released Shs20b to address emergency response across the country.

This has been revealed by the state minister for relief and disaster preparedness, Musa Ecweru, following landslides and floods that were triggered by heavy rains which have left 8 confirmed deaths in Bududa and Sironko districts

While addressing journalists at Media Centre, the minister said the money is to help in interventions which are to be carried out in three phases including lifesaving.

“This Shs20b is for life saving emergencies,” he revealed.

He reveals that most of this money will go to ministry of Works and Transport for repair to damaged infrastructure.

The minister further says as a mitigation measure by the OPM has provided hosting and hosted families with 200kgs of rice, 100 kgs of beans, 5 pcs of tarpaulins and 5 pieces of Mosquito nets.