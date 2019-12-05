Government set to compensate residents on Bukasa port

By Damali Mukhaye.

The government has ear marked Shs15billion to start compensating residents of Bukasa in Kira Municipality, to pave way for the construction of the Bukasa Port which kicks off next year in July.

According to the permanent secretary, ministry of works Waiswa Bageya, the government is supposed to compensate 2,700 project-affected residents and the estimated cost is about 29 billion shillings.

He says that out of the required money for compensation, Shs15 billion has already been availed and compensation for the first batch of resident is set to commence.

Bageya has asked all Ugandans to support the project because after its completion, transportation of Ugandans and their goods from Mombasa to Uganda will be eased.