The government has set up a committee tasked to verify the safety of Ugandans at mass gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

While addressing the media in Kampala, the state minister for primary health care, Joyce Kaducu said the committee will be headed by the Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda assisted by the ministry of health.

She noted that the committee will be responsible for supervising safety measures put in place to hold a mass gathering and it will be their mandate to cancel any public gathering if they feel the participants are not secure.

Meanwhile, Kaducu said that the health ministry is still studying the situation on the increasing global threat of coronavirus to see if the coming women’s day celebrations slated for 8th march will be held.