The Legal Aid service provider Network-organization has asked government to exempt expectant mothers and other terminally ill people in need of emergency health care from seeking authorization from Resident district commissioners.

The executive director Legal Aid services provider network Sylvia Namubiru says instead, these category of persons should seek permission from the local council one.

She says this will help to minimise on the hardships such people will go through to access the Resident district commissioners during the lock down period.

She also asked government to revise the relief standard operating procedure which government has set out to be followed by those who want to give out food to the vulnerable communities.

She says the procedure should allow entities such as the Red Cross, scout associations, rotary groups, religious and cultural institutions to give out food items to the needy.

She also asked security agencies to observe human rights as they enforce the presidential directives on the lock down.