Bugiri Municipality Member of Parliament Asuman Basaalirwa has urged the government to avail free sanitary products and masks to the vulnerable groups if the country is to contain covid-19.

Basaalirwa explained that the poor, the elderly and the disabled should be catered for because they cannot afford to buy sanitizers while still struggling to earn a living.

He noted that since the virus concentrates more on people with old age, the government should quickly provide sanitary products to such people otherwise the country might be hit severely with the disease.

Meanwhile, Basaalirwa asked the government to train volunteers who provide simple basic help to people who may report covid-19 symptoms around the country.