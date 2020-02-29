The government has started constructing houses for teachers as a move to motivate them and improve the quality of teaching and learning in government schools across the country.

According to the permanent secretary at the ministry of education Alex Kakooza, salary remuneration is not the only element that can improve quality education, but other aspects as well like accommodation of teachers and resources used in teaching.

He thus says that the government is now constructing 6 units of houses for teachers in all the new seed secondary schools they are constructing in sub-counties.

He says that the government also plans to construct similar houses at old schools that do not have when they start renovating them.

He says that this will partly impact on the teaching and learning outcomes in schools.