The Ugandan government has been summoned to respond to a petition filed by a concerned citizen Hassan Male Mabirizi challenging President Museveni’s directives he made before he announced a lockdown due to ocvid-19.

According to a document signed by the East African Court sitting in Tanzania Arusha, Yuf-nalis Okubo the Ugandan Attorney General have been given only 45 days to file a defense in response to Mabirizi ‘s allegations.

Mabirizi sued the Attorney General of Uganda claiming that on 18th March 2020, president Museveni unlawful decided to close Education Institutions, religious gatherings, before a single coronavirus case was registered.

In his affidavit, Mabirizi says Museven’s speeches put Uganda under a situation worse than a State of emergency because people’s rights were unreasonably restricted.

He contends that such decisions cannot be taken by the Ugandan President without the approval of Parliament or at least without Statutory Instruments as required by Ugandan laws.

In the main case Mabirizi is also seeking to block the appointment of John Rujoki Musinguzi as new Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Commissioner General adding that the sacking of Doris Akol was null and void.