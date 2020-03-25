President Museveni has suspended public transport for fourteen days.

According to Museveni, this is additional measure to curb the spread of coronavirus.

He adds that those using private transport shouldn’t exceed three people in one motorcar.

Much more, lorries , trucks , pick ups , delivery vans and Boda bodas are to strictly carry food or other essential commodities

Museveni says that the trading in the market should only be for selling food staffs and the rest of the items be suspended till further notice.

This comes after Ministry of Health confirmed five new cases. Uganda currently has 14 cases of coronavirus.