Government tasked to increase affirmative action slots for the disabled

By Prossy Kisakye

As the country joins the rest of the world to commemorate the International Day for Persons with Disabilities today 3rd December 2019, the National Union of Disabled Persons of Uganda has asked government to fund the functionality of orthopedic workshops across the country.

Speaking to KFM, the executive director of NUDIPU, Edison Ngirabakunzi said this will enable persons with disabilities live with dignity.

Meanwhile he has urged government to increase slots for affirmative action like scholarships for students with disabilities that join public universities.

National celebrations will be held in Iganga district under the theme;“Promoting Disability Inclusive Programming for an Accessible Future”.