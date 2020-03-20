The ministry of health has revealed that the government is to look for affordable accommodation where they can quarantine people returning from category one or high-risk countries with coronavirus.

This has been revealed by the ministry spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyona following a meeting held yesterday between the ministry officials and quarantined people in various centers.

Yesterday, a group of people stuck at Central Inn in Entebbe expressed frustration and disappointment with government over high hotel fees and yet they are not getting food and water.

Ainebyona says all individuals under quarantine will continue to meet their own costs and will be monitored daily by security and health teams.

He meanwhile says Ugandan students who cannot meet their own costs will be quarantined in a secured facility that shall be identified by Government.

Uganda currently has no confirmed case of covid-19 but remains on high alert and has since restricted visitors from some countries with what it terms high cases of coronavirus, including China, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, South Korea, and Spain among others.