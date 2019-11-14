Government to shut down 12,000 NGOs

By Damali Mukhaye

The government of Uganda has asked over 12,000 Non-Government Organizations operating in the country without being validated and registered by the NGO Bureau to stop operating immediately.

Addressing journalists at media center, the State minister of Internal Affairs Mario Obiga Kania says that only 2119 NGOs out of the 14,027 NGOs operating in the country were registered and issued with valid permits as of 7th September 2019 when the validation exercise was closed.

He says that all NGOs that do not appear on the validated register should not operate and should cease operations immediately.

He asked the stakeholders especially districts, police, Banks and hotels among others to crosscheck the status of any NGO with the register on website (www.mia.go.ug/resources/downloads/VNNR) before they transact business with them.