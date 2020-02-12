The government has revealed that it is going to develop a plan to support communities in the Karamoja region that are affected by the desert locust invasion.

This was revealed by Steven Twibejuk, a commissioner in the Ministry of Agriculture Fisheries and Animal Industry, who assured Ugandans that plans are underway.

He, however, said that locusts have not caused so much damage in the three days, since their invasion on Sunday.

He said there is no harm because the locusts did not find the green cover crops.