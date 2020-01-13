The government has issued an 18-month ultimatum to withdraw land from investors in Namave industrial park who have failed to develop their respective plots.

The State Minister for Privatization and Investment Evelyne Anite says up to 60 companies have held the land longer than the stipulated period without any development and without a clear reason.

She says the United Kingdom export company has given Uganda a loan of over 200 million US dollars to develop the road infrastructure Network in the industrial park, which for a long time has been hindering the development of the park.

She adds that such idle land shall be reallocated for such infrastructural developments.