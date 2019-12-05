Government urged to give more support to innovators

By Prossy Kisakye

The Former Chairperson of National Information Technology Agency, Eng. Francis Tusubira, has implored government to continuously support local entrepreneurs and innovators.

He made the remarks at the Engineers Forum 2019 held in Kampala this morning under the theme “The Engineer in the 4th Industrial Revolution”

The forum is aimed at evaluating the performance of engineers in the country and seeking solutions to the barriers to the industrial revolution in Uganda.

Tusubira said government support in terms of scholarships to science students and supporting young innovators is key if the country is to develop.