The opposition Uganda People’s Congress has implored the government to shift its energies from lower education levels to vocational institutions.

The party’s head of media and communications Faizo Muzeyi, tells KFM that it does not make sense for the government to provide free universal education to students who later fail to join universities and vocation institutions.

He now asks the government to let parents push their children from the lower levels then receive free education at the institutional level.

Muzeyi explains that this will enable prepare students for the competitive work world.