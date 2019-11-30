Government urged to set up village internet centres

By Phoebe Masongole

The government has been urged to set up internet centers in the rural areas in order to accelerate technological and economic growth in the country.

Prof John Krop Longangapuo, the governor of West Pokot County in Kenya, in a speech read by the County secretary, Dr Mike Parklea, during the 20th graduation ceremony of Uganda Christian University at Mbale College in Mbale town, said the establishment of village internet centres can cause technological progress and also spur economic growth in the country at an alarming speed.

Prof Longangapuo added that ICT centres can support the educated but unemployed youth to become innovative and engage in productive activities.

He added that in his county, they have opened up ICT centres in different Sub counties, to help the youth to do research and access employment opportunities, globally.