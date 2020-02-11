The government has warned communities in the Karamoja region, against eating the desert locusts.

Steven Twibejuka, the Commissioner in the Ministry of Agriculture Fisheries and Animal Industry has asked Ugandans to stop eating the locusts as much as they are locusts are edible.

Twibejuka adds that it is dangerous and harmful to eat sprayed insects.

The commissioner, however, says that sensitization is ongoing in over 17 districts in the Karamoja region along the Kenya border.

The locusts invaded the region from Kenya on Sunday afternoon, spreading to seven districts.