The government has been asked to avail the money that is required by the electoral commission to conduct the forthcoming elections.

This is a result of the government asking the commission to cut their budget for the forthcoming elections due to budget constraints.

Addressing journalists at their offices in Najjanankumbi, the Forum for democratic change spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda says that the electoral commission is in need of only Shs549 billion but the government is willing to give Shs357 billion.

He says that the available Shs357 billion for elections is less than the money given to Statehouse which is Shs482 billion.

He thus says that the government should find means of availing all the money needed for elections because as a party, they are set for the elections.

He also says that they are going to elect their presidential candidate at the end of May.