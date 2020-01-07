Graduation gowns that are slated to be worn by the students who are set to graduate at the 70th graduation ceremony of Makerere University are nowhere to be seen, seven days to the graduation ceremony.

Makerere University is slated to graduate over 13,000 students next week on January 14 to 17.

A source close to the university said that the supplier is holding the gowns until his balance for last year’s graduation gowns and for this year is all cleared.

When we visited the University yesterday where the gowns are usually issued out from Senate Building, there was no any business taking place but instead, some of the students who had come to pick their gowns were stranded after they were told to go back and return back at a later date that will be communicated by the University.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe says that the gowns delayed because the University was importing them from abroad and they are being held at the airport over various reasons.

Makerere University in 2018 unveiled a customized graduation gown and directed all graduands to procure customized gowns from the University.