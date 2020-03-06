Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee has directed the Auditor General to conduct a forensic audit on Gulu University.

This is after the university Accounting Officer, Asaph Adedua failed to account for Shs12 billion collected by the institution in the financial year 2017/2018.

According to the 2017/2018 Auditor General’s report, the university collected non-tax revenue of Shs12 billion and yet Adedua and his team claimed the figure was Shs 8bn without any documentary evidence.

The Auditor General’s report further shows that the university only accounted for Shs8 billion.

Appearing before the committee yesterday, the university bursar John Nyeko said the figures presented in the Auditor General’s report are wrong, insisting on the Shs 8 billion.

His explanation, however, did not go down well with the committee members forcing the vice-chairperson Okin Ojara to order for another audit to discover the missing Shs 4 billion failure of which the university should be ready to refund it.