A ballistics expert has told the court that components of gunshot residue were found on Mathew Kanyamunyu’s clothes including the right pocket of his trousers and on his long-sleeved sky blue shirt, the same outfits he is suspected to have been wearing on the day he allegedly shot child rights activist Kenneth Akena.

Robinah Kirinya from the Government Analytical Laboratory has returned to court this morning to conclude her testimony against businessman Mathew Kanyamunyu and his girlfriend Cynthia Munwangari who are on trial for the November 2016 shooting Lugogo along Jinja road.

Kirinya has testified before High Court judge Steven Mubiru that she examined the said clothes which were submitted in the laboratory by police detectives to establish whether they had gunshot residue; which examination turned positive.

Kirinya has further testified that gunshot residue was found in the right glove compartment of Kanyamunyu’s car; a Prado UAW 548M where he is believed to have hidden the killer gun after the alleged shooting.

The navy blue trousers, the long-sleeved sky -blue shirt and several items that were recovered from the glove compartment of the car have been tendered in court as prosecution exhibits.

Yesterday Kirinya told the court that she examined the length and weight of the killer bullet and concluded that it had been discharged by a hand short gun or a pistol.

However, to date, the gun said to have discharged the killer bullet has never been found by police detectives.