Health experts are carrying out research that will help reduce the amount of time taken to treat tuberculosis in children.

According to Dr Eric Wabudeya a Paediatric Tuberculosis specialist at Mulago National referral hospital, currently the treatment of the disease takes 6 months, which they hope to reduce to 4 months.

He reveals that up to 20% of children admitted to Mulago hospital with severe pneumonia have tuberculosis, a trend that must be reversed.