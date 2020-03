The ministry of health has announced 3 new COVOD19 cases in Uganda bringing the total to 33.

According to a tweet from the ministry’s official site 3 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed yesterday evening bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 33.

Out of 206 samples assessed on 29th March 2020, 203 samples tested negative for COVID-19.

According to health minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, Uganda has NOT registered any death due to Covid-19