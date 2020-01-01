The ministry of health says leaders politicking against last year’s mass Measles-Rubella vaccination are only wasting time because the process was safe and hit the target.

The remarks come hours after, Norbert Mao the Democratic Party president in his end of year message said he had written to President Museveni expressing concern over what he called “adverse effects” of vaccines.

Mao wants the head state to appoint a panel to launch an independent inquiry into the safety of vaccines countrywide.

However speaking to KFM, ministry health spokesperson Emmanuel Ainnebyona says the vaccines where proved safe and helped save lives and the economy not only in Uganda but in countries Samoa where a measles outbreak was declared